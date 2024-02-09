2024 Porsche Taycan is quicker than ever and headed to NZ

The 2024 Porsche Taycan has emerged as a significant update to the acclaimed performance electric vehicle (EV), featuring enhanced power, efficiency, design and technology.

With better performance than ever before, along with quicker acceleration, increased range and faster charging, the Taycan is poised to redefine the electric sports car segment​​.

Two body variants for New Zealand

Porsche Taycan sports sedan

In New Zealand, the updated Taycan will be available in two body variants: the sleek Taycan sports sedan and the versatile Taycan Cross Turismo, with the latter configurable with an off-road package.

The Taycan Sport Turismo, which blends sportiness with practicality, is unfortunately not heading our way.

Redefined aesthetics, modern tech

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The 2024 Taycan sports a revamped design with new front and rear styling. High-resolution HD matrix headlights and a 3D glass-look Porsche logo in the rear light strip are notable features. The Turbo models stand out with the exclusive Turbonite accent colour​​​​.

Inside, the Taycan maintains its familiar layout but introduces an optimised user interface in the instrument cluster, central display, and optional passenger display.

Interior of the new Taycan Cross Turismo

Enhanced integration with Apple CarPlay and a new in-car video function for video streaming on the central and passenger displays further elevate the Taycan's tech appeal​​.

The Taycan's control and display concept has also been updated, including a new control lever for driver assistance systems and a mode switch on the steering wheel as standard​​.

And despite weighing up to 15kg less, the new Taycan models boast a more extensive list of standard features. These include ambient lighting, ParkAssist, a new cooling system, wireless charging and more​​.

Higher, further, faster

At the core of the 2024 Taycan's improvements is a more powerful and efficient drivetrain.

Porsche has boosted the Taycan's electric motor output across all models, with the standard Taycan now boasting an additional 60kW and the Taycan Turbo S gaining an extra 140kW with launch control. That means the Turbo S now outputs up to a staggering 700kW.

This increase in power allows even the base Taycan to reach 100km/h from a standstill in just 4.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the top-spec Turbo S model achieves the same in a mere 2.4 seconds, securing its position as Porsche's fastest-accelerating vehicle to date​​.

These models are 0.6 and 0.4 seconds faster, respectively than their predecessors. Additionally, the new push-to-pass function in the Sport Chrono package allows a temporary boost in power, enhancing the driving experience​​.

Setting new standards for range and charging

The upgraded Taycan also features a higher-capacity battery. The Performance Battery Plus has been increased from 93 kWh to 105 kWh, enhancing the vehicle's range by up to 35 per cent, with the WLTP range extending up to 678km, depending on the body style and powertrain configuration. Real-world tests conducted by Porsche have demonstrated an impressive range of up to 587km.

This improvement is complemented by faster charging capabilities. At 800-volt DC charging stations, the Taycan can now charge at up to 320kW - 50kW more than previous models.

Porsche says the Taycan can now go from a 10 to 80 per cent state of charge in under 20 minutes or about twice as quickly as its predecessor.

Chassis innovations

The updated Taycan models come standard with adaptive air suspension.

The optional Porsche Active Ride suspension for all-wheel drive versions offers a balance between driving comfort and dynamics.

This tech advancement ensures a smooth ride and superior road connection during various driving manoeuvres.

Efficiency has been significantly enhanced through an advanced powertrain, optimised software, more powerful batteries, and a revised thermal management system.

According to Porsche, these improvements have increased the maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration by more than 30 per cent​​.

2024 Porsche Taycan New Zealand availability

The 2024 Porsche Taycan is available to order now, starting at $215,000 MRP for the base rear-wheel-drive Taycan sedan. First customer deliveries are expected during the mid-point of 2024.

With its blend of upgraded performance, improved efficiency, and modernised style, the new Taycan is poised to maintain its strong position in the global market, but can it make enough of an impact in New Zealand?