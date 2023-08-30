The most powerful Porsche Cayenne ever has arrived.

Boasting 100 kw more than an Enzo Ferrari and coming in faster than a McLaren F1, this latest Cayenne release will come as two new models: Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe.

Yes, both versions are plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), replacing the Turbo variants and leaving Turbo GT Coupe as the only non-hybrid performance Cayenne - at least for now. The next Cayenne GTS is also due soon, but that's another story.

Hybrid power like no other

As the successor and replacement to the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe feature a familiar but revised 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 441 kW.

This unit pairs with an electric motor with 130 kw, making for a combined power output of 544 kW and maximum torque of 950 Nm.

Porsche says both versions of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 295 km/h.

And with an upgraded 25.9 kWh battery, the new hybrid Cayenne offers an all-electric range of up to 82 km. An updated 11 kW charger also cuts charging time to less than two and a half hours at suitable wall chargers or charging stations.

Rides on air

Both new Cayenne models feature a standard two-chamber, two-valve, adaptive air suspension system, which is adjustable for rebound and compression. It should help add to the distinction between the available Comfort and Sport Plus suspension modes.

Beyond that, Porsche Torque Vectoring Control also comes standard, while Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and rear-axle steering are optional additions.

Top-spec features

The Porsche Cayenne received a facelift earlier this year, and the changes from that refresh also make their way to these new hybrid models.

Both versions get a front fascia exclusive to the Cayenne Turbo line, enlarged air intakes, and black airblades. Other notable exterior features include a body-coloured rear bumper, twin tailpipes finished in brushed stainless steel, and red brake callipers.

The updates are similar inside, with the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models getting standard dashboard aluminum inlays and door panel trims. Race-Tex material also covers the roof lining. Other standard features include a heated GT sports steering wheel, an ergonomic driving mode selector, and 18-way adjustable leather sports seats. 14-way adjustable leather comfort seats are also available.

Meanwhile, tech features include standard high-resolution HD-Matrix LED headlights, a curved digital instrument cluster with customisable display options, and an optional passenger display.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid New Zealand pricing, availability

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid will be available in New Zealand, with the SUV model starting at $309,000 and the coupe version available from $316,300. Order books are open now, and first arrivals are set for late 2023 to early 2024.