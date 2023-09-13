2024 Peugeot E-3008 unveiled with 700km range

Peugeot has just unveiled the third-generation 3008 SUV. The second-gen model has been around for seven years, proving itself a bestseller for the French carmaker.

With a new platform, new powertrain options, and ridiculous tech additions, could the latest 3008 become another hit?

Three electric powertrains, mild hybrid on the way

Peugeot launched the new SUV first in its all-electric form, dubbed the E-3008. The company says mild-hybrid engines are in the cards, but these are what we're working with for now:

The first option is a front-mounted electric motor with a 400V nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC), 73kWh (net) battery pack. It delivers 157kw and 343 Nm of torque with an estimated 525 km of driving range.

Following that is a dual-motor setup that uses the same motor and battery pairing but adds a rear motor with 83 kW and 166 Nm of torque. The system produces 240 kW combined and provides the same 525 km range.

Next is a long-range variant with a beefier 98 kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor that outputs 170 kW and 343 Nm of torque. It achieves a whopping 700 km on a single charge. Sadly, Peugeot does not have a dual-motor version for this battery pack.

The Peugeot E-3008 takes AC and DC charging through a port on the rear left mudguard. AC charging with the standard onboard charger takes up to 11 kW from a three-phase source. An optional 22 kW three-phase unit is also available.

Meanwhile, DC charging on the new E-3008 takes up to 160 kW from a compatible unit. It allows the all-electric SUV to top up from a 20 per cent to 80 per cent state of charge in 30 minutes for the two lower models and under 30 minutes for the extended-range version.

Another convenient addition is vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, which means users can export power from the battery pack to charge household appliances or other devices at up to 3 kW.

New platform, new looks

The 2024 Peugeot E-3008 rides on the new STLA Medium platform developed by Stellantis.

But despite the new architecture, the E-3008 retains much of Peugeot's signature looks, including the three-claw design for the front and rear. It's also much more coupe-like than ever before, gaining a more swooping silhouette in a bolder package. Smaller, adaptive LED headlights flank a frameless grille with an enlarged Peugeot emblem.

Peugeot has also revamped the interior, with the massive 21-inch widescreen display as the main talking point. The new i-Cockpit screen acts as both the instrument display and infotainment system.

However, the base Allure trim features two separate 10-inch screens mounted on a similar support as the 21-inch version.

Below the displays are fully customisable virtual touch-sensitive buttons, which Peugeot calls "i-Toggles."

2024 Peugeot E-3008 pricing, availability

The new Peugeot E-3008 will arrive in Europe and other markets before the end of 2023, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

It's immediately unclear if Peugeot New Zealand plans to bring the E-3008 here, but with the E-2008 already on sale locally, we reckon there's a good chance of a local launch.