While the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo is officially on its way to New Zealand, there's another version of the Japanese sports car we probably won't get: the Fairlady Z Customised Edition.

Of course, Z goes under the name of Fairlady Z in its home market. This latest customised version has been in the works since 2021, first unveiled as Fairlady Z Customised Proto in January 2022.

Nissan showed off the final production model earlier this year, and now it arrives in two distinct flavours as official Nissan Genuine Accessory Packages.

The more conservative package includes the "Fairlady Z" emblem on top of a new split grille. It also features a revised front bumper and carbon fibre rear spoiler.

Meanwhile, the costlier kit takes things to another level by completely replicating the prototype version from 2022. It gets bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels, hood and side decals, and a distinctive emblem.

But Kiwi Z fans will have to settle for the Nismo version that's coming later this year or early 2024. It offers an arguably more compelling proposition than the Customised Edition, coming equipped with a more powerful V6 and a host of performance and handling upgrades.

Pricing for Z Nismo has yet to be revealed for the New Zealand market, though Australian prices start at $94,000 AUD (around $101,000). The non-Nismo Z is also available now in NZ, starting at $84,990 (plus on-road costs).