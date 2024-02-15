2024 Nissan Juke gets revamped interior with bigger screens

Nissan has revamped the Juke for 2024, focusing primarily on interior enhancements. This move aims to keep the Juke competitive against newer entrants in the segment.

While the exterior of the vehicle remains largely consistent with previous models, the interior overhaul is significant, featuring a new, larger infotainment display and enhancements in materials and detailing.

Key interior updates

The most notable change in the 2024 Juke is the introduction of a 12.3-inch infotainment display. Positioned atop a redesigned dashboard that inclines towards the driver, this large screen is now a standard feature across all trims.

Accompanying this is an equally impressive 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument cluster. Enhanced connectivity is a priority, with the system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as boasting an improved voice recognition system.

Interior comfort and convenience have also received attention. The synthetic leather steering wheel is supposedly smoother to the touch, according to Nissan, enhancing the tactile experience for the driver.

Other additions include new seats in most trim levels, an enlarged globe box, and a redesigned centre armrest for better support.

Practicality is not overlooked, with the inclusion of an electric handbrake, a wireless charging pad, and USB charging outlets accessible to all passengers.

Subtle exterior tweaks

While interior upgrades dominate, the exterior has not been entirely overlooked. The Juke's colour palette and wheel design have been refreshed, with new wheels measuring up to 19 inches.

A notable exterior update is the reintroduction of a yellow colour option, a throwback to the first-generation Juke. This decision was driven by customer demand, with the new shade being slightly paler than its predecessor. Additionally, the formulas for the pearl white and metallic black shades have been revised for a more modern look.

Introducing the Juke N-Sport

The introduction of the Juke N-Sport trim represents a significant addition to the range. This new flagship trim features a black finish for various external components, including the roof, grille, pillars, wheels, wheel arches, and side mirrors.

The blacked-out elements create a striking contrast with the new yellow shade. Inside, the N-Sport boasts yellow stitching, dashboard trim, and matching inserts made from recycled Alcantara. Juke emblems embossed on the seats add a distinctive touch.

Unchanged powertrains

Despite these extensive updates, the 2024 facelift leaves the powertrain options unchanged. The Juke continues to offer a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 84kW and 180Nm of torque.

There's also a more efficient hybrid version that combines a 69kW 1.6-litre engine with a 36kW electric motor. It includes a high-voltage starter generator, a water-cooled battery pack, and a multi-mode automatic transmission.

Notably, this hybrid powertrain option is not available for Juke models sold in New Zealand.

Production and availability

The 2024 Nissan Juke is currently in production at Nissan's Sunderland Plant in the UK. With deliveries anticipated later this year, pricing details are expected to be disclosed closer to the market launch.

Nissan New Zealand has yet to announce local availability, but the current model is still available in the country, so there's a chance the 2024 model will arrive here eventually.