The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport rolls into 2024 with a modest refresh, featuring updates to the mid-size SUV's exterior and interior. The new addition arrives as Mitsubishi reportedly prepares for a more significant overhaul, expected in 2025.

This latest version of the Pajero Sport boasts a more refined appearance and enhanced features while incorporating some of the rugged charm of the all-new Triton ute.

But will it be enough to take sales away from heavy hitters like the Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X?

Exterior enhancements

At first glance, the 2024 Pajero Sport might look similar to its predecessor, but several changes distinguish the new model.

A new grille design introduces a honeycomb pattern centred in the intake, and the lower bumper features a sleeker finish. Additionally, Mitsubishi has rolled out a set of stylish 18-inch alloy wheels and introduced a fresh Blade Silver colour option, aligning it with the new Triton's aesthetic.

The high-end GSR model features more pronounced black accents on the exterior, including the mirrors, door handles, and tailgate handles. The trim complements a new Graphite Grey paint finish with a black roof.

Interior upgrades

Stepping inside the cabin, the 2024 Pajero Sport takes after the Triton, notably featuring a three-spoke steering wheel.

The top-tier Exceed and GSR trims now feature upgraded graphics on the 8-inch digital instrument cluster. The GSR trim stands out with its luxurious two-tone burgundy and black synthetic leather upholstery, accented with dark titanium inserts, creating a visually and tactilely pleasing environment.

On the practical side, the entry-level GLX trim now comes with standard automatic headlights and wipers, making it a more sensible choice.

For the Thai market, the Elite Edition trim adds a unique touch with a fold-down 12.1-inch screen for rear passengers, enhancing in-car entertainment value.

Performance specs

Under the hood, Australia-bound versions of the new Pajero Sport are equipped with a 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, delivering 133 kW and 430Nm of torque.

This model has shifted to an all-wheel-drive-only setup with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In contrast, the Thai model benefits from a slightly more powerful version of the same engine, now producing 135 kW.

Market availability

The refreshed 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has yet to be confirmed for New Zealand, although the outgoing model remains available for purchase, starting at $59,990 for the lone VRX model.

In Australia, pricing starts at AU$51,540 (around NZ$56,700) for the base five-seater GLX model and climbs to AU$64,840 (NZ$71,300) for the fully-equipped seven-seat GSR.