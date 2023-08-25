Mercedes-Benz New Zealand has released pricing information for the all-new 2024 EQE SUV range ahead of its local launch. The news comes after the brand announced pricing for the EQS 450 4Matic sedan last week.

With three variants in tow, the all-electric EQE SUV will be capable of up to 539 km of driving range (NEDC). It will offer recharge times of as short as 32 minutes through AC and DC connectors.

And with a host of cutting-edge tech in play, could this new electric vehicle (EV) range capture signigicant attention in the local market?

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV New Zealand specs

The new EQE SUV range rides on an architecture shared with the EQE and EQS sedans. It has a shorter wheelbase than its sedan counterpart, providing a tighter turning radius that should make it adept at city navigation.

Seating up to five, the EQE boasts 520 litres of boot space with the backs seats up and 1,675 litres when folded down. It also features a four-link suspension at the front and an independent multi-link suspension at the rear.

An air suspension with continuously adjustable damping is an option for the lower models, with the top-spec version getting it as standard. The same is true for rear-axle steering, a feature that further optimises steering input by angling the rear wheels up to 10 degrees.

Standard safety features include an advanced driver assistance suite, a 360-degree reversing camera, and ten airbags. The EQE SUV also gets an OLED MBUX infotainment system and a 12.3-inch customisable driver's display.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 300 SUV

The base EQE 300 SUV model will start at $139,900 and feature a single, rear-mounted electric motor delivering 180 kW and 550 Nm of torque. It sips power from an 89 kWh battery pack.

Notable features include AMG Line interior and exterior packages, 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, a panoramic sliding sunroof, a head-up display, and a Burmester 3D surround sound system.

The standard speaker system is compatible with Apple's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, marking the first time the technology ventures outside the confines of Apple devices.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic SUV

The mid-spec version will be available from $149,900, featuring all-wheel-drive (AWD) with an additional front electric motor. The dual-motor setup generates a more capable 215 kW and 765 Nm of torque.

It features a "Transparent Bonnet," which Mercedes says uses a range of cameras to enable vision directly beneath and in front of the vehicle, views otherwise obstructed by the hood.

Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+ SUV

The range-topping variant stops short of the $200k mark with a $199,900 sticker price. Mercedes-AMG justifies the price point with ridiculous performance, fitting the EV with tuned dual-motors producing 460 kW and 950Nm of torque.

As stated, it gets an air suspension system and rear-axle steering. The EQE 53 distinguishes itself from the rest of the range with an AMG exterior package, 22-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, and red-finished brake callipers. It also features an AMG interior with a Nappa leather steering wheel plus heated and cooled front seats.

The optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, which costs an additional $4,700, unlocks a 240 km/h top speed, 3.5-second time from 0 to 100 km/h, and a "performance" soundscape.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benze EQE SUV is arriving soon in New Zealand. Stay tuned to DRIVEN Car Guide for the latest information.