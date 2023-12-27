2024 McLaren GTS unleashed as 467kW GT successor

McLaren has officially unveiled a revitalised version of its GT supercar. This revamped iteration, aptly named the 2024 McLaren GTS, promises an even more exhilarating driving experience while enhancing its daily driver practicality.

The most notable change lies under the hood, where the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine has been reworked to churn out an impressive 467kW - a marked leap from the 456kW of its predecessor. This translates to a neck-snapping 0-100kph time of a mere 3.1 seconds, solidifying the GTS's position as a true asphalt predator.

Slimmer and sleeker

More than raw power, the 2024 McLaren GTS has undergone a rigorous weight-reduction program, shedding a commendable 10kg compared to its predecessor. This svelte physique is achieved through the extensive use of lightweight carbon fibre components, making the GTS more formidable on the tarmac.

The agility isn't just about the numbers, either. McLaren has also tweaked the suspension and steering to provide even sharper handling and a more communicative feel. The result is a car that dances through corners with pinpoint precision, while still remaining composed and comfortable on long journeys.

Practicality meets performance

McLaren understands that today's supercar owner often craves a vehicle that can handle the daily grind as well as weekend escapades. To this end, the GTS offers a surprising degree of practicality.

The interior, while undeniably sporty, boasts a luxurious feel with high-quality materials and ample space for two occupants. The cargo capacity has also been slightly increased, making the GTS a viable option for weekend getaways or impromptu shopping sprees.

Furthermore, McLaren has introduced a host of new features to enhance the driving experience and cater to individual preferences. An optional front axle lift system helps navigate tricky inclines and uneven surfaces, while a wider range of personalization options allows owners to tailor the GTS to their unique tastes.

“The new McLaren GTS offers an unmatched blend of McLaren driving dynamics and performance, with refinement and practicality," said Michael Leiters, CEO, McLaren Automotive, "When you want a true supercar driving experience, the GTS delivers that; when you want to relax on a longer journey of with luggage for a weekend away, the GTS is an ideal companion. This is a car that is true to McLaren’s racing DNA but with multiple layers of ability.”

With its potent powerplant, sculpted physique, and newfound practicality, the 2024 McLaren GTS is poised to redefine the expectations of the modern supercar. The McLaren GTS will arrive in global showrooms in 2024.