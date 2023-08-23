The 2024 Kia EV9 is almost upon us. Kia New Zealand has released more details about its upcoming all-electric, seven-seater SUV before its local launch in October. It will be the newest addition to the brand's electrified Kiwi lineup, which also includes EV6 and EV6 GT.

2024 Kia EV9 New Zealand: 3 variants, starts at $105,990

EV9 will be available in New Zealand in three distinct trim levels: Light Rear-Wheel Drive Standard Range, Earth All-Wheel Drive Long Range, and GT-Line All-Wheel Drive Long Range.

The new battery electric vehicle (BEV) will start at $105,990 for the base standard range model, which comes with a 76.1kWh Lithium-Ion battery.

This version will receive an attractive range of standard features, including active and passive safety systems, full LED lighting, and heated front seats and steering wheel.

It will also get a pair of massive displays as standard - a 12.3-inch LCD infotainment display and a 12.3-inch LCD instrument display.

The AWD versions get a larger 99.8kWh Lithium-Ion battery with more tech and exterior differentiators. The mid-spec EV9 Earth All-Wheel Drive Long Range will start at $115,990, while the range-topping GT-Line All-Wheel Drive Long Range will be available from $134,990.

Kia New Zealand will reportedly announce other EV9 details, including range and recharge times, closer to the early October launch date.

“The all-new Kia EV9 SUV is big, bold and exciting and will offer [Kiwis] a genuine option to embrace emissions-free mobility with the ability to transport as many as seven people,” said Todd McDonald, Managing Director at Kia New Zealand.

“The Kia EV9 will also be a statement-making addition to an environmentally oriented family or sustainability considerate business who never want to visit a fuel bowser again," he added.