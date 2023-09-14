2024 Jeep Gladiator unveiled with updated styling, more tech

The Jeep brand has introduced the 2024 Gladiator ute, giving it revised styling, new tech trimmings, and more standard safety features.

The refresh follows the Wrangler update from earlier this year, which gave the midsize SUV a new front fascia and an updated dashboard design.

Seeing as the Gladiator is practically the Wrangler, only in open-air ute form, it made sense for it to get the same changes eventually.

New face, same beast

The new Jeep wears a more refined version of Jeep's iconic seven-slot grille. In addition to a slimmer design, Jeep says this new face should improve engine cooling.

The ute also gets a windshield-integrated antenna, seven new wheel options, and a new soft-top that now comes standard in the entry-level Sport variant.

As for power, the Gladiator retains its 3.6L V6 petrol engine with 209 kW at 6,400 rpm and 347 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. Future versions could come with a plug-in hybrid option, but when exactly is still up in the air.

Intelligent inside

For 2024, Jeep has given the Gladiator a new dashboard with narrow horizontal vents above the climate controls. The midsize ute's instrument cluster also gains soft-touch materials. Plus, there's a new bracket for mounting accessories. The Mojave trim boasts a new steering wheel with thumb contours.

But many will flock to the new horizontal 12.3-inch touchscreen, which replaces the outgoing 7.0 and 8.4-inch units. The unit runs Jeep's latest UConnect5 software and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. More than that, it has an enhanced backlight and improved voice commands for added convenience.

Safety-wise, the new Gladiator adds side-curtain airbags in both rows to augment structural changes to improve side-impact performance. Starting with the Sport S trim, you get adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning.

Also new for 2024 are 12-way power-adjustable front seats, which Jeep says have been water-tested. These are available exclusively on two new range-topping models: Mojave X and Rubicon X. The two trim levels also offer steel bumpers, steel rock rails on the bed corners, a full-time transfer case, an integrated off-road camera, and Nappa leather trim.

2024 Jeep Gladiator New Zealand pricing, availability

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator will reach US showroom floors near the end of the year. Pricing is yet unannounced, but the Gladiator will likely get price increases across the board.

A New Zealand release is also unconfirmed, but the previous model is still available here, starting at $79,990 for the Night Eagle model. That the current Gladiator sells locally should improve the chances of a launch for the new model, but we'll see.