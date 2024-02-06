2024 Ineos Grenadier already sold out in North America

Ineos Automotive's Grenadier has completely sold out its 2024 model-year offerings in North America.

This feat was achieved just a few months after the British automaker began delivering the robust off-roader to the US market.

Ineos Executive Vice President for the Americas, Greg Clark, highlighted the impressive demand during the National Automobile Dealers Association Show.

"If somebody were to place a fresh order today for a custom-built vehicle, we will be looking at September production, which puts us into model year '25," Clark shared with Automotive News.

Ineos Grenadier pricing

Despite its hefty starting price of US$71,500 (NZ$117,800), the Grenadier has resonated well with American consumers.

Before even reaching the US, the vehicle had already amassed 7,000 orders. Ineos has made significant strides in establishing its presence, albeit falling short of its initial goal of 35 dealerships, with 21 dealers currently operating in North America, including two in Canada​​.

In New Zealand, the Grenadier starts at $120,000, with options including the Station Wagon or Quartermaster ute variant. On the other hand, the Utility Wagon version is $1000 less at $119,000.

US delivery milestones

Back in North America, Ineos announced the completion of 1000 Grenadier deliveries to US customers.

The company remains optimistic about its future in the American market, aiming to sell between 8000 to 10000 units annually, translating to roughly 800 to 1000 units per month.

Clark expressed confidence in exceeding the 10,000 unit mark with the existing dealership network, without the necessity for expansion into new markets or adding new dealerships​​.

Apart from strong sales figures, Clark also shared that the Grenadier has been well-received, particularly for its six-cylinder BMW engine.

Ineos hopes that despite the Grenadier's status as a niche off-roading vehicle, New Zealand buyers will receive the model as well as US customers have since launch.