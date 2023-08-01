Ford New Zealand has officially opened reservations for the all-new 2024 Mustang. Now in its seventh generation, America's favourite pony car gets an overhauled look and an improved driving experience - but will that be enough to hook Kiwi buyers?

2024 Ford Mustang New Zealand lineup, specs, and pricing

New Zealand is getting three variants of the new Mustang, with the GT Fastback as the base model and the manual Dark Horse version as the range-topper.

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback starts at $92,990 and gets a new fourth-generation Coyote V8 power plant that achieves 362 kW at 7,250 RPM and 567 Nm of torque from 4,900 RPM. It pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately, there's no base-model manual option on offer.

Meanwhile, the Dark Horse models pack a meaner V8 capable of 373 kW at 7,250 RPM and 567 Nm of torque from 4,900 RPM. The 10-speed automatic model starts at $114,990, while the Tremec six-speed manual Dark Horse will retail for a bit more at $116,990.

What's new with the 2024 Ford Mustang?

The all-new Mustang carries a new look inspired by Ford's heritage. It features a chiselled body and vintage Mustang elements updated for the modern age.

From the sleek fastback roofline to the tri-bar LED headlights and taillights, the next-gen Mustang stays true to its history while promising a brand-new experience.

Inside, the 2024 Mustang boast a completely redesigned cabin with two massive displays.

The first is a 12.4-inch customisable digital instrument cluster powered by Unreal Engine. It flows into a 13.2-inch SYNC 4 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Mustang also packs a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system as standard.

All-new Ford Mustang New Zealand availability

The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang is now available to order in New Zealand through Ford's local website. Deliveries will commence in early 2024.

As previously mentioned, these are the prices for the new Mustang: