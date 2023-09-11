2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is a trail-conquering EV

Ford has released more information about the Mustang Mach-E Rally ahead of its global debut at the Detroit Auto Show. The reveal comes after Ford previewed the electric vehicle (EV) at last July's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The rally-inspired electric SUV features a tuned version of the Mustang Mach-E GT powertrain in an exterior package unseen since the Ford Focus RS. It also gets a suspension upgrades, braking enhancements, and underbody shielding.

Unbridled performance

Ford says it has raised the vehicle's height by 20 mm compared to the regular Mustang Mach-E. It features specialty tuned springs and MagneRide shocks. The rally version gets stopping power from 385-mm front brake rotors with red-finished Brembo brake callipers.

With 884 Nm, The Mustang Mach-E Rally will pack the most torque out of any electric Mustang. The GT makes 816 Nm, while the Performance model upped that to 862 Nm.

Ford says the new model will deliver at least 358 kW through two electric motors. Both power units get standard protective shielding.

It also packs a 91 kWh lithium ion battery, enabling range just a hair over 400 km. This figure puts it somewhere in the middle of its Mustang Mach-E brethren, with the base model providing 360 km and the top models giving 500 km. The Rally can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 36 minutes on a DC fast charger.

Rally Sport looks

The Ford Mustang Mach-E rally looks sensational in the shown yellow finish. It wears a bold rear spoiler inspired by the Focus RS, a new front splitter, rally-inspired fog lamps, and racing stripes across the hood. Rounding out the exterior package are white wheels and a black-painted roof.

Available colours include Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, and Grabber Yellow - plus Star White and Glacier Gray at cost. Ford says the racing stripes will complement each colour option.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally release date, pricing

"Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford's decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers," said Jim Farley, CEO of Ford. "It takes Mustang where it hasn't been before - to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving."

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally will enter production in early 2024, with deliveries beginning "shortly" after. It will start at around $65,000 (close to $110,000), making it the new range-topping electric Mustang. A New Zealand release has not been confirmed as yet, but we're keeping our eyes peeled.