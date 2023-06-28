BMW's smallest SUV is getting a massive upgrade. The M35i will now augment the 2024 X1 lineup in the US and Australia - so presumably New Zealand, too - as a high-performance version of the subcompact crossover, bringing a more powerful engine and other notable additions.

The most significant change comes from the base-model X1's turbocharged, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder power plant, which on the new M35i makes an uprated 229 kW and 400 Nm of torque. It sends power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). That will get you to 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds with a top speed of around 250 km/h. Standard equipment includes adaptive dampers and a limited-slip differential, but the M-spec compound brakes are optional.

As for looks, the M35i gains supersized front air intakes, unique side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a quad-exhaust setup. 19-inch wheels come standard, with 20-inch rims available as an option.

Step inside, and you'll find the same interior layout as the other X1 variants, but the M35i features faux-suede trimmings with blue stitching and optional, sportier seats.

The latest X1 models, including the M35i, run the upgraded iDrive infotainment system with BMW's Operating System 9. It allegedly features a simpler layout that's easier to navigate.

The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive will start at $50,895 USD (around $83,200) when it launches in the US this October. The performance SUV will also arrive in Aussie dealerships before the end of the year, with pricing information due soon.

There's no word on a New Zealand release, but we're crossing our fingers; where BMW Australia goes, we usually follow. In the meantime, the petrol and pure-electric versions of the X1 are available locally.