Suzuki New Zealand is officially launching the S-Cross Hybrid locally. As confirmed in a Suzuki NZ Facebook post on Tuesday, the hybrid electric vehicle's (HEV) arrival will augment the brand's electrified lineup, which currently includes the Swift Hybrid and Vitara Hybrid.

In 2022, the brand brought us the third-generation S-Cross, which we reviewed and praised for its improved tech, perky powertrain, and practical bent but criticised its lack of a hybrid option.

Mild or full hybrid?

Now Suzuki is answering the call, although it's immediately unclear whether it is eyeing the mild or regular hybrid S-Cross for NZ. The former comprises a 1.4-litre K14D Boosterjet turbo inline-four paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. It uses a 10kW, 48V starter generator, which helps boost available power to 95kW and 235Nm of torque. Front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) versions are available.

On the other hand, the full hybrid version uses a 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet inline-four power plant combined with a motor generator unit and an automated manual transmission. Put together, the system outputs 85kW and 198 Nm of torque. But this configuration might not be the one coming here, as Suzuki seems to prefer the mild hybrid for markets outside Europe.

2023 Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid New Zealand launch

Suzuki NZ has yet to release more information about the upcoming S-Cross Hybrid SUV. While specs and pricing details are currently unknown, you can already register your interest for the S-Cross Hybrid online.

Based on UK pricing, the mild hybrid could start above $50,000, with the full hybrid possibly selling for over $55,000.