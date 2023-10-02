The 2023 Hot Wheels Legends Tour has crowned one of its winners. Chris Watson, hailing from Kaiwaka, claimed the title for the Australia and New Zealand leg with his 1990 Mazda MX-5 roadster, aptly known as "The Cyberpunk."

This victory propels Watson's entry into the global semi-finals, where it will compete against other remarkable creations worldwide for the chance to become a real-life Hot Wheels car.

Photo / Chris Watson/@tofuautoworks on Instagram

Chris Watson is no stranger to this event. His Hot Wheels journey began in 2021 when he first entered the competition. This year, he returned with a hand-crafted masterpiece. Watson shared, "I crafted every part of this car in my rural Northland NZ shed. I started with the 'Kaido Racer' inspired fender flares and my unique 15x10j turbofan wheels. Over the years, I refined it further, adding custom features like the fastback, carbon fiber shark fin spoiler, and the distinctive cyberpunk rear light bar."

Photo / Chris Watson/@tofuautoworks on Instagram

The Cyberpunk draws inspiration from its namesake genre, influenced by works like Blade Runner and Akira. Watson meticulously airbrushed the entire car to give it a dystopian, weathered appearance. He plans to utilize 3D printing to add more cyberpunk elements, making it resemble a vehicle from a sci-fi movie or video game.

Photo / Chris Watson/@tofuautoworks on Instagram

The judging panel included notable figures from the automotive and creative industries. Rally champion Molly Taylor, motorsports icons Mad Mike Whiddett and Lincoln Whiddett, visual artist JESWRI, and Hot Wheels designer Kevin Cao played a crucial role in selecting the winner. They sought designs that embodied the spirit of Hot Wheels.

Lincoln Whidett praised the winner's car, sharing: "I'd pick this off the shelf if it were a Hot Wheels model. It's highly creative and captures the essence of cyberpunk uniquely."