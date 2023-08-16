The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is officially returning for 2023, with the New Zealand and Australian events now combined and slated for 28 September.

The mega-event will once again search for the best-looking custom cars, with the winner getting the chance to immortalise their vehicle as a 1:64th scale Hot Wheels diecast toy.

Judging the event is a veritable list of Kiwi and Australian icons, including motorsport legend Mad Mike Whiddett, rally champion Molly Taylor, and mural artist Jeswri. A lineup of Hot Wheels designers will also be present to give insights on the car-to-diecast process.

10 winners from around the world and only one from this event will reach the semi-finals, culminating in the Global Grand Finale in November.

"2023 promises to be an epic year for automotive enthusiasts. We can’t wait to see all the incredible submissions from Australia and New Zealand, pushing the boundaries of creativity and unleashing the true Garage Spirit of Hot Wheels," said a representative from Mattel Australia.

How to Join 2023 Hot Wheels Legends Tour New Zealand & Australia

If you have a custom ride that has what it takes to compete at the 2023 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, enter it into the competition through the following steps:

Visit the New Zealand & Australia event page Register your vehicle and provide your information Share the concept and provide details about your ride Compete and possibly advance to the Global Semi-Finals

The 2023 Hot Wheels Legends Tour will be held on 28 September, 2023, with the venue yet to be announced. The event will also be livestreamed across the globe. Stay tuned to DRIVEN Car Guide for more information about the event.