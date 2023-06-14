2023 Chevrolet Silverado debuts at Fieldays

General Motors Specialty Vehicles and dealer partner Ebbett GSMV has unveiled the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado at this year's opening of the National Agricultural Fieldays. It marks the first time the Silverado LTZ Premium and rugged ZR2 models have been shown to the New Zealand public.

“There’s no better place than Fieldays to launch the new MY23 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 line up in New Zealand... People who attend Fieldays know what hard work is all about, and these new full-size trucks are the perfect partners to help get the job done, they don’t shy away from getting into the dirt and rough stuff," said Poll Oosthuizen, Dealer Principal of Ebbett GMSV.

GMSV heavily touted the Silverado's capabilities, citing the LTZ Premium's 4.5-tonne towing capacity and two-speed transfer case with a 4WD Low option for getting through tricky terrain.

The company also trumpeted the 2023 Silverado's new exterior and interior design. The outside gains a redesigned front end with new daytime running lights (DRLs). Meanwhile, the interior underwent a complete overhaul.

It features an expansive horizontal instrument panel that adds more than a touch of premium. The dual-screen setup is composed of a 12.3in configurable digital instrument panel and a 13.4in colour touchscreen. There’s also a new electronic transmission shift control on the centre console.

As for safety, the 2023 Silverado comes with a range of standard active and passive safety features, including an electronic stability control system with traction control, forward collision alert with low-speed automatic emergency braking, and rear-cross traffic alert.

Power for both the LTZ Premium and ZR2 comes from a 6.2-litre EcoTech3 V8 engine, delivering 313kW of power and 624Nm of torque. Both vehicles shift with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The 2023 Chevy Silverado starts at $144,000 for the LTZ Premium and $149,000 for the ZR2. You can still see these massive utes for yourself at Fieldays 2023, where you can also find the Heavy Duty 2500 and mid-engined C8 Corvette.