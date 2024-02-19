2018 Jaguar I-Pace owned by King Charles is up for auction

A 2018 Jaguar I-Pace EV400 HSE, previously owned by King Charles, is set to make waves at the Ascot Racecourse auction in Berkshire, England on 2 March 2024.

This particular I-Pace, which stands as the British royal family's first foray into electric vehicles (EVs), holds a special significance given its previous occupants and bespoke modifications.

The royal touch

King Charles, known for his environmental advocacy, purchased the I-Pace in April 2018, marking it as the first EV in the British royal family's fleet. The car, initially in Eiger Grey, was customised at the King's request to Loire Blue, making it the only I-Pace to wear the colour.

The vehicle also came equipped with special blue lights, likely installed by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, a common feature in royal vehicles.

The EV400 HSE boasts a 294kW electric powertrain and a 90kWh battery pack. It delivers a range of approximately 400km. This high-spec model features a five-seat cabin upholstered in Light Oyster Windsor leather.

Provenance and legacy

The I-Pace's journey from royal hands to the auction block is intriguing.

After being used for personal and official purposes, including chauffeuring Queen Camilla, the car was returned to Jaguar in December 2020 with less than 5000km on the clock.

Karen French, the current owner, discovered its royal history only after deciding to purchase it. Having driven it for nearly 50,000km, she expressed her thrill at owning a vehicle with such an extraordinary history.

Investment opportunity

With Jaguar's plan to go all-electric by 2025 and the discontinuation of the I-Pace nameplate, this car is not just a piece of motoring heritage but also a potential investment.

Historics Auctioneers expect the car to fetch between £55,000 and £70,000 (around NZ$113,000 to $144,000), an attractive price given its unique provenance.