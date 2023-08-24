Are you looking for a blue-chip investment that just so happens to be a stylish Sunday cruiser?

Perhaps this 1967 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage fits the bill.

As one of only 268 factory-produced right-hand drive Mk1 Vantage models anywhere, this DB6 carries an estimated auction price between $750,000 and $825,000.

Vintage Aston Martins do have a reputation for keeping their value, and the DB6 Vantage is no exception.

An Aston Martin unlike any other

Compared to the iconic DB5 from 1963, the DB6 offers more interior space with a wheelbase extended by around 100 mm, resulting in increased headroom and legroom. This change also lent itself to a sleeker look characterised by the Kamm tail, an aerodynamic spoiler, a sloping windscreen, raised roofline, and revised rear quarter windows.

This DB6 Vantage unit arrived in New Zealand in 1983. It is currently with its third owner, who acquired the vehicle in 2007 in stock condition.

The engine needed work after 18 months of driving, so the owner began a painstaking 13-year restoration project. It now carries a fully rebuilt 4.2 engine, 200 litres of displacement more than the factory power plant.

Webb's, the authorised auction house for this vehicle, has said this upgrade is common and preferred for DB6 Vantage units.

Beyond that, it packs a rebuilt five-speed ZF gearbox and limited-slip differential while shedding its carburettor in favour of a modern fuel injection system.

It also features performance upgrades headlined by enhanced brake boosters and new brake lines. It gets a new stainless steel exhaust with improved “jet-coated” headers, new stainless-steel bumpers, heat deflectors, and screens.

Other notable upgrades include electric power steering, a new steering wheel, Quikfit retractable seat belts, an intermittent windshield wiper, and twin electric fans to keep cool during Hot New Zealand summers.

This Aston Martin DB6 Vantage comes refinished in a period-correct Old English Pewter colourway. It also wears the correct OEM Connolly Vaumol black leather trim in many areas.

Webb's says the sale includes the original parts, build sheets, spare components, and a current WOF. The odometer currently shows 80,319 miles or around 129,260 km.

Webb's Collectors' Cars, Motorcycles, and Automobilia Auction August 2023

Don't miss your chance to snag this one-of-a-kind Aston Martin DB6 Vantage at Webb's Collectors' Cars, Motorcycles, and Automobilia Auction happening live this Sunday, 27 August, 2023.

Other sought-after models will be up for auction, including a 1990 Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 and a 1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution III.

The event will be hosted at Due Drop Events Centre in Wiri, Manukau, from 2 pm. Available vehicles are currently on display from 10 am to 4 pm.