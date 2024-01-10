100 years of MG magic: 2024 MG National Rally promises unforgettable event

Get ready, Kiwi petrolheads, because the 2024 MG National Rally promises to be an unforgettable octagonal week! From 13 to 21 January, Auckland, Taupo, and Napier will be awash in the iconic rumble of MG engines as the MG Car Club Auckland celebrates 100 years of motoring magic.

This isn't just your average rally; it's a love letter to the storied marque, a kaleidoscope of events designed to ignite the passion of MG enthusiasts across the globe. Buckle up for:

A gala opening fit for a centenary

Queen's Wharf in Auckland will transform into a vibrant showcase of MGs, from gleaming classics to modern marvels like the MG4 EV. Witness the evolution of this storied brand, then raise a toast to 100 years of motoring excellence at a glamorous cocktail function in the Cloud.

Vineyard hopping with a twist

Put on your weekend best for a more refined kind of adventure. This rally winds through some of New Zealand's most prestigious vineyards, offering a chance to savour the region's finest vintages alongside the company of fellow MG aficionados.

Track time for every thrill seeker

Unleash your inner Liam Lawson at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park in Taupo. Low-key timed track sprints cater to all skill levels, from seasoned veterans to wide-eyed novices. So, whether you're chasing the checkered flag or simply enjoying the thrill of the open track, there's a speed group waiting for you.

Unparalleled scenery

This rally isn't just about raw power - it's about the journey as well. Prepare to navigate some of New Zealand's most breathtaking roads, where every bend reveals a postcard-perfect panorama. From rolling hills to verdant valleys, buckle up for a visual feast that will leave you breathless.

A trophy for the taking

The Long Beach Trophy awaits at the classic MG motorkhana event. Put your skills to the test in this grass-roots competition, where precision and finesse reign supreme.

A celebration of community

More than just cars, the 2024 MG National Rally is about the people who love them. This octagonal odyssey is a chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts from across New Zealand and the world, forging friendships that will last a lifetime.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg!

With more events and surprises yet to be announced, the 2024 MG National Rally promises to be an unforgettable experience for anyone with a passion for these iconic British cars.

So, dust off your favourite MG, mark your calendars, and get ready to celebrate 100 years of motoring magic in the heart of New Zealand. This is an octagonal adventure you won't want to miss!

For more information and to register your interest, visit the official website at www.mgrally.nz and email [email protected].