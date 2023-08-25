AMI Insurance recently released motor claims data listing the 10 worst crash spots in New Zealand.

Using data gathered between May 25, 2020 and May 25, 2023, the insurance company shows Auckland city centre taking the top spot with 6,505 insurance claims over the three-year period.

Christchurch city centre follows with 5,046 claims, while Henderson garnered 3,916 incidents. Closing out the top five are Albany and Glenfield, each with just over 3,000 claims.

Meanwhile, areas completing the list of ten include Mount Maunganui, East Tamaki, Dunedin centre, Mount Wellington and Hamilton centre.

Top 10 car collision spots in NZ

1. Auckland City Centre - 6,505

2. Christchurch Centre - 5,046

3. Henderson - 3,916

4. Albany - 3,106

5. Glenfield - 3,029

6. Mount Maunganui - 2,987

7. East Tamaki - 2,889

8. Dunedin Centre - 2,843

9. Mount Wellington - 2,799

10. Hamilton Centre - 2,633

Worst days of the week for driving

AMI has revealed that 40 per cent of all recorded incidents occurred between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The data also shows Friday as the most dangerous day of the week, with 16 per cent of all crashes occurring on those days. The next riskiest day is Wednesday, followed by Tuesday, Saturday, and Monday. Sunday is reportedly the safest day to drive.

AMI also previously released data showing the worst collision-prone suburbs in the country, with Auckland city centre again taking the top spot.