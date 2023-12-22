1-of-30 1966 Ford GT40 MkI road car to cross auction block

An exceptionally rare, original 1966 Ford GT40 MkI road car will be crossing the auction block at Mecum Auctions next month, and it's expected to fetch a staggering sum. This pristine example of automotive history is one of only 30 ever built, making it a true collector's dream.

Born to beat the prancing horse

The Ford GT40 was born from a legendary rivalry. In the 1960s, Ferrari dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Ford set out to dethrone the Italian champion. The result was the GT40, a sleek and powerful machine designed to conquer the world's most gruelling endurance race.

And conquer it did. In 1966, Ford GT40s swept the podium at Le Mans, marking a stunning victory for the American automaker. The road-going MkI version, while slightly tamer than its racing counterpart, retained the essence of that triumph.

An ultra-rare beauty with a racing pedigree

This particular GT40 MkI, finished in a stunning Metallic Dark Blue, was delivered new in Italy on November 14, 1966. It was equipped with several performance-enhancing options, including a high-pressure oil pump, a custom race exhaust, and a spare wheel and tyre.

The car's early life was steeped in motorsport royalty. Its first owner was Umberto Magioli, a former Ferrari works driver. Magioli later sold the car to his friend Augusto Coli, who cherished it for nearly 15 years.

Driven, but never abused

Over the decades, the GT40 has passed through the hands of several passionate collectors. It has been meticulously maintained and has never been involved in an accident. The odometer shows a mere 21,632 km, a testament to its careful stewardship.

The car's original 289 cubic-inch V8 engine with Weber carburettors and the ZF five-speed manual transmission are both in pristine condition, ensuring a thrilling driving experience.

A Concours-quality gem

Adding to its allure, the GT40 underwent a Concours-quality restoration by RUF Automobiles, renowned for its high-performance Porsche tuning. This meticulous process ensures that the car not only looks stunning but also performs flawlessly.

An investment in automotive history

With its undeniable rarity, impeccable provenance, and concours-quality condition, this 1966 Ford GT40 MkI is an investment opportunity unlike any other. While Mecum Auctions hasn't released an estimated selling price, similar examples have fetched over US$3 million (around NZ$4.8 million) in the past. With the right buyer in the room, this automotive masterpiece could set a new auction record.