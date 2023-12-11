1-of-2 1998 Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster set for auction

The Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadster, a successor to the much-acclaimed Countach, is set to create waves as it prepares to grace the RM Sotheby's auction block later this month. This isn't just any Diablo SV; it's one of only two factory-built Lamborghini Diablo SV Roadsters ever made. The exclusive offering through Sotheby's Sealed service in Germany between 13-15 December is a highlight for car enthusiasts and collectors alike.

A masterpiece of design and engineering

Chassis WLA12960 came to life on 6 April 1998 and adheres to the 1998 specifications of the Lamborghini Diablo. Its 5.7-litre V12 engine, enhanced with a new electronic phase management system, boasts an impressive output of about 390kWE and 605Nm of torque.

A significant departure from the Diablo VT's all-wheel drive, the SV model sends all its power to the rear wheels, offering a purer, albeit more challenging, driving experience. Remarkably, this design choice not only heightened the thrill but also reduced the car's price by 12 per cent.

Aesthetic brilliance meets functional excellence

The vehicle, initially ordered by official Lamborghini retailer Touring Auto S.r.l, showcases a striking Roadster Giallo yellow paint job. Its black 'Torpedo' Alcantara interior is tastefully accented with SV-exclusive stitching and yellow piping.

The 1998 model also saw the introduction of a front suspension lift system, a feature present in this rare specimen. The car's visual appeal is further elevated by the carbon fibre detailing on the centre console, door sills, rear wing, and removable roof panel. Its exterior design is complemented by distinctive SV-specific styling, including unique front bumpers, black-painted alloy wheels, white instrument gauges, and iconic SV decals.

A story of rarity and exclusivity

Lamborghini's decision to limit the SV Roadster production to just two units left many potential buyers and retailers disappointed. Some customers and dealers, such as a Swiss dealership that created the 35th Anniversary edition, tried to replicate the SV magic by modifying other Diablo models. This exclusivity has made the SV Roadster not only a rare edition of the Diablo but also one of the most coveted Lamborghini road cars ever.

This 1998 Lamborghini Diablo has been more than a collector's item; it's been a cherished possession. With 42,842km on the odometer, it's clear that this car has been enjoyed and not just stored away. Despite its usage, the car is in pristine condition, having been recently serviced and fitted with new tires just 500km ago.

A price to match its pedigree

With regular Diablos fetching hefty sums, expectations are high for this rare iteration's auction price, possibly exceeding US$1 million (around NZ$1.6 million). Though RM Sotheby's hasn't released an official estimate, interested parties can inquire directly with the auction house.