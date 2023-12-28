1-of-1 Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe commands big bucks at auction

An extremely rare Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe designed by Italian coachbuilder Bertone has fetched a cool US$1.1 million (around NZ$1.74 million) at a recent New York auction held by RM Sotheby's. This one-of-a-kind car is the only coupe among the seven Bertone-bodied DB2/4 two-doors ever made in 1954, solidifying its status as a prized collector's item.

Crafted for discerning tastes

Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe

This unique Bertone DB2/4 was commissioned by American businessman Stanley H. "Wacky" Arnolt II, renowned for his passion for high-performance automobiles. Arnolt sought a vehicle that embodied both elegance and power, leading him to collaborate with Bertone, a prestigious Italian carrozzeria (coachbuilder) known for its innovative and captivating designs.

The result was a breathtaking coupe boasting a sleek, curvaceous body that stood out from anything else on the road at the time. The car's defining characteristic is its wraparound rear window, a signature touch by Bertone's legendary designer Franco Scaglione.

A journey through time

Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe

This one-off Aston Martin boasts a rich and intriguing history. Delivered to its first owner, Monsieur Henrey Pagezy of Paris, in 1955, the car's ownership trail is shrouded in a fascinating twist. Research suggests that "Pagezy" might have been a misspelling, with the true owner potentially being Henri Pigozzi, the founder of the French automaker SIMCA. This theory gains traction from the car's taillights, which bear a striking resemblance to those found on SIMCA vehicles.

The Bertone-bodied DB2/4 Coupe crossed the Atlantic in 1976 and changed hands several times before landing in the care of its current owner in 2019. The new custodian embarked on a meticulous restoration process, painstakingly bringing the car back to its pristine glory.

A Concours-winning masterpiece

Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe

The extensive restoration involved a complete respray in the car's original metallic blue shade, the fabrication of new parts like the front bumper and taillights, and a meticulous overhaul of the interior. The dedication to detail paid off, as the car went on to win First in Class at the prestigious 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

A million-dollar icon

Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe

Given its unparalleled rarity and historical significance, it comes as no surprise that this unique Aston Martin commanded a hefty sum at auction. The final bid of $1,105,000 is a testament to the car's immense value and allure to collectors.

This one-of-a-kind Aston Martin is destined to continue gracing future Concours events, forever remembered as a worthy addition to any collection of rare and classic automobiles.

Gallery

