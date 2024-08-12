Tales of the Tread: What's the difference between H/T, M/T, and A/T tyres?

When choosing the right tyres for your vehicle, especially for off-road or all-terrain driving, it's essential to understand the differences between H/T (Highway Terrain), M/T (Mud Terrain), and A/T (All-Terrain) tyres.

While price tends to be the deciding factor for most people when the time comes to replace their tyres, looks count for a lot too, particularly if you are after tyres that will give your ute or SUV a tough off-road look.

However, the reality is that these should be the last two things you should worry about when choosing new tyres, as your primary consideration should always be safety first and, in the case of 4X4 tyres, what you will actually be using the tyres for.

The first step in choosing the right tyres for your 4WD involves one particular question – how much off-road driving do you actually do?

Mainly off-road in deep mud and extreme terrain? Then M/T's are most likely for you, with a recommended usage of a roughly 80/20 split between off and on-road driving. Incredibly capable in any off-road situation, M/Ts might climb any mountain, but this usually comes at the expense of reduced on-road grip and traction, as well as increased noise levels on tarmac.

If the opposite is true and you mainly drive on sealed roads, with only occasional light off-roading, then the H/Ts (that your ute or SUV likely came on from new) will fit the bill with a 20/80 split between off and on-road use. With as much grip as passenger car tyres, they are usually as quiet as them too, but they won't go much further off-tarmac than a gentle grassy slope or gravel road.

Somewhere in between? Then that is where A/Ts come in, with a 40/60 recommended split between off and on-road usage. The noise and grip compromises are much less than M/Ts, while they will get further off-road than H/Ts.

So which is best for you? Here we take a closer look at the differences between H/T, M/T and A/T tyres so you can make the best choice.

1. Highway Terrain (H/T) Tyres

2. Mud Terrain (M/T) Tyres

3. All-Terrain (A/T) Tyres

Summary

In summary, H/T tyres are ideal for predominantly on-road use with some light off-road capability, while M/T tyres excel in challenging off-road conditions but are less comfortable and efficient on highways. A/T tyres, on the other hand, provide a middle ground, offering a blend of on-road comfort and off-road capability, making them suitable for drivers who need versatility.

Advances in tyre technology over the years has blurred the lines even further, with some M/T tyres now being impressively quiet on sealed roads, while some A/T tyres are capable of going much deeper into the rough stuff than ever before.

However, as a rough guide, the ratios between off and on-road use outline above still largely apply and, with just a little bit of honest thought (are you really going to be tackling deep mud every weekend, or just parking up on the kerb in front of your favourite cafe?), you can easily decide which is best for you.