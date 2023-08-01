Eight tips to keep your car's battery in top shape

The car battery is an essential component of any vehicle, providing the necessary power to start the engine and run various electrical systems. Neglecting proper care and maintenance can lead to premature battery failure, leaving you stranded at inconvenient times. To ensure your car battery remains in optimal condition and keeps your vehicle running smoothly, follow these crucial care and maintenance tips:

Regular inspections

Perform visual inspections of your car battery regularly. Look for signs of corrosion on the terminals and cables. If you notice any buildup of white, powdery substance, it's an indicator of corrosion that needs to be addressed.

Keep it clean

Clean the battery terminals and cables with a mixture of baking soda and water. Use a wire brush to remove any corrosion gently. After cleaning, apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly to the terminals to help prevent future corrosion.

Check you levels

For conventional lead-acid batteries, check the electrolyte levels (if applicable). If your battery has removable caps, make sure the plates inside are submerged in the electrolyte solution. If the levels are low, add distilled water to reach the proper level.

Test the voltage

Use a digital multimeter to test the battery's voltage regularly. A fully charged battery should read around 12.6 volts. If the voltage is significantly lower, it may indicate a weak or dying battery that needs attention.

Drive it regularly

Regularly driving your car helps keep the battery charged and prevents it from draining excessively. If you don't use your vehicle often, consider investing in a trickle charger to maintain the battery's charge when the car is not in use.

Watch for warning signs

Pay attention to warning signs that indicate a failing battery, such as slow cranking, dimming headlights, or the battery warning light on the dashboard. Address these issues promptly to avoid getting stranded on the road.

Disconnect when inactive

If you're storing your car for an extended period, consider disconnecting the battery to prevent slow discharge. Just remember to reconnect it and charge it before using the vehicle again.

Check the alternator

The alternator charges the battery while the engine is running. If your battery frequently dies or experiences charging issues, have the alternator tested and replaced if necessary.