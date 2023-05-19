AA Advice: Top tips for teens starting to drive

The first 6-12 months of driving alone are the riskiest for anybody; young drivers are more likely to crash on their Restricted licences than at any other time in their lives. But there are simple things that can improve skills and reduce the chance of a crash.

LESSONS

Becoming a safe and skilled driver takes practice and focus – and training really helps. We recommend learner drivers get some professional lessons from someone they feel comfortable with. AA Youth Members can save $125 on a five-lesson block.

SUPERVISORS

Not every fully licensed adult is cut out to be a driving supervisor. Having a nervous, shouty, or non-communicative supervisor could make your early driving experiences stressful and off-putting.

In addition to professional lessons, practice with supervisors who can stay calm, help identify hazards and give helpful tips on navigating new situations and places.

NIGHT DRIVING

A restricted licence only permits solo driving during the day, because crashes most often happen at night. Practice driving at night with a supervising driver, so you’re prepared for the different conditions once you get your full licence.

PASSENGERS

It’s much harder to concentrate on driving with a car full of friends who are messing with your playlist and yelling out the windows.

The risk of crashing increases when you carry passengers, which is why you can’t carry passengers unsupervised when you’re on your Restricted licence. Once again, practice with a supervisor to establish good habits early.

PHONES

Hands on the wheel, eyes on the road. Remaining focused at all times is essential, because it allows you to spot and avoid unexpected problems before they turn into a collision.

If you need to use your phone, pull over. Otherwise, put it out of sight.

ALCOHOL

Under the age of 20, the alcohol limit is zero, so not even a single drink is permitted. Driving while affected by drugs is also banned.

REST

Feeling tired, unwell, distracted, or emotional? It might not be the best time to drive. Don’t put your life at risk by pushing on through tiredness, illness or anxiety. Stop and have a nap, a snack, or call a friend. Only drive when you can concentrate fully on decision-making.

ROUTES

Even with voice navigation turned on, it’s tricky driving in new places. To avoid the stress of getting lost, take the time to plan your route before you set off somewhere new. Leave yourself plenty of time to arrive, and if you do suspect you’re off-course, pull over somewhere safe to check your map.

ADVANCED DRIVING COURSES

The AA Defensive Driving Course is one of only two NZTA-approved programmes. The course teaches you how to spot potential hazards and handle them safely. By completing the Defensive Driving Course, you can achieve your full licence six months earlier.

TEENS CAN BE GREAT DRIVERS

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that teenagers can be excellent drivers.

Unfortunately, young drivers are overrepresented in serious crashes, due to inexperience and risk-taking behaviours. But young drivers also have extremely fast reflexes and learn rapidly.

Provided you don’t take risks and you stick to the rules, you could soon be among the top echelon of drivers on our roads.