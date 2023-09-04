8 things you need to have serviced on an EV

Electric vehicles (EVs) have fewer moving parts compared to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which generally means they require less frequent maintenance. However, that certainly doesn't mean they are maintenance free and there are still some important servicing needs for EVs to ensure their optimal performance, safety, and longevity. Here are some key aspects of EV servicing:

1. Tyre Maintenance

This is vital, as tyres are the only thing keeping you on the road. Regularly check tyre pressure, rotate tyres, and inspect for wear and tear. Properly inflated and maintained tyres also contribute to energy efficiency as well as safety, and underinflated tyres will reduce your range.

2. Brake System

While EVs often use regenerative braking that reduces wear on traditional brake components, it's still very important to periodically inspect brake pads, rotors, and brake fluid levels. Particularly with EVs often being significantly heavier than a comparable ICE vehicle due to its batteries.

3. Suspension and Steering

Regularly inspect and maintain the suspension and steering components for optimal handling and safety.

4. Cooling System

EVs have cooling systems for their batteries and motors. Ensure that the cooling system is functioning properly to prevent overheating, as this can significantly impact battery life and overall performance.

5. HVAC System

Check the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system to ensure it's working efficiently. Proper HVAC performance contributes to passenger comfort and energy efficiency, while cabin air filters should be changed as recommended by the manufacturer to maintain air quality inside the vehicle.

6. Transmission and Drivetrain

EVs typically have a single-speed transmission or no transmission at all, reducing the complexity of this component. However, it's still important to inspect the drivetrain for any abnormalities.

7. High-Voltage Components

High-voltage components, such as the battery and associated electronics, require specialised training to handle safely and should always be kept in top condition. Any servicing involving these components should be done by trained professionals.

8. Annual Checkups

While EVs may not require oil changes or as many mechanical repairs as traditional vehicles, it's still a good idea to schedule annual checkups with qualified technicians to ensure everything is functioning as it should.

Monitoring the health of the battery is crucial as well. Most EVs have built-in diagnostics that can provide information about the state of the battery and it's important to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for battery maintenance and avoid exposing the battery to extreme temperatures.

It's important to note that specific servicing requirements can vary based on the make and model of the EV, as well as the manufacturer's recommendations. Always refer to the vehicle's owner's manual and follow the manufacturer's guidelines for maintenance.