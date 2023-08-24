7 top tips for car safety and security

The first line of defense against car theft is selecting secure parking spots. Whenever possible, park in well-lit areas and preferably near security cameras. If you have access to a garage or private driveway, use it regularly. Avoid leaving your car in remote, dimly lit, or poorly supervised areas, as thieves tend to target such locations.

Lock Your Vehicle

Though it may seem obvious, many car thefts occur due to simple negligence. Always lock your car when leaving it, regardless of how short your absence may be. Double-check that all doors and windows are securely closed, and don't forget to engage the steering wheel lock if your vehicle has one.

Use Visible Deterrents

Visible deterrents can discourage potential thieves from targeting your car. Consider using steering wheel locks, wheel clamps, or visible alarms. These devices signal that your vehicle is protected and make it less appealing to thieves. Additionally, displaying a security sticker from a reputable car security system can serve as a warning to potential criminals.

Install a GPS Tracker

A GPS tracking device can be a game-changer in the event of car theft. If your car is stolen, the GPS tracker will help authorities track its location in real-time, increasing the chances of a swift recovery. Many insurance companies offer discounts for vehicles equipped with GPS tracking systems, making it a smart investment for both security and savings.

Never Leave Valuables in Sight

Leaving valuables, such as electronics, wallets, or bags, in plain sight can attract thieves. Always keep your belongings hidden and out of view, preferably in the trunk. Furthermore, avoid leaving important documents like your car's registration and insurance papers inside the vehicle. If thieves break in, these documents can make it easier for them to commit other crimes using your identity.

Be Mindful of Key Security

Car key security is crucial to prevent both theft and hacking attempts. Avoid leaving spare keys in obvious places, such as under the floor mat or inside the visor. Consider investing in a key fob signal blocker pouch to prevent electronic hacking of your keyless entry system. Furthermore, keep your key fob away from doors and windows to avoid signal amplification by potential thieves.

Stay Updated on Vehicle Recalls

Manufacturers occasionally issue recalls for certain car models due to security vulnerabilities. Keep yourself informed about any recalls related to your vehicle and promptly address them by visiting an authorized service center. Regular maintenance and software updates will ensure your car's security systems are up-to-date and fully functional.